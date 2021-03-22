Salt Lake County among first to extend vaccine registration to 16 and older

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, Salt Lake County, the state’s largest, began registering those 16 and older for a COVID- 19 vaccine.

Health officials expect about one million people in Utah to register for the vaccine.

Registration opened at 9 a.m., but all appointments are booked until April 4.

“It’s everyones own choice if they want to get the vaccine,” Jessica Brotherton from Midvale says.

Governor Spencer Cox is making an effort to get more people vaccinated with a focus on hard to reach areas.

“I don’t really care actually, I didn’t even know that was happening,” Chandler Rangel from Midvale says.

But others disagree.

“It’s perfect. I think the more people we can vaccinate, the better,” says Salt Lake resident Kate Josephs. “I think it’s really important that anyone that is willing to get vaccinated can get vaccinated so we can all get back to normal.”

The Governor says during the first few weeks, there may not be enough vaccine for everyone to register. He is asking people to follow the rules by getting both doses and only registering for one shot at a time.

“Phone lines might be jammed, servers might be backed up, there won’t be enough doses for everyone in the first few weeks,” Governor Cox said Thursday.

Those who want an appointment sooner are encouraged to check various locations.