Salt Lake County: 17,000 vaccine appointments still available

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County’s health director Wednesday announced 17,000 vaccination appointments are still available through the end of April — even as more than 30,000 people have already registered for their shots.

Wednesday marked the opening up of vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older in Utah, and health departments around the state took calls and web traffic that quickly jammed phone lines and left those wanting appointments having to wait.

“We certainly recognize that we don’t have the supply right now to meet that demand. And so we’re going to need people to be patient as they look for their appointments,” said Utah Health Dept. spokesperson Tom Hudachko.

“There’s a good chance that you’re going to get on a website and not be able to find an appointment. That you’re going to maybe try and call a vaccination provider and not be able to get through,” added Hudachko.

And yet, as of Wednesday morning, Salt Lake County’s health director had a different message. The county, which has been vaccinating north of 30,000 people per week, opened up their appointment scheduling for those 16 and older on Monday. Still, they have openings.

“17,000 open slots that we have until the end of April,” said Gary Edwards, Salt Lake County Health Dept. director.

“The appointments are filling quickly and we encourage individuals to take advantage of those open opportunities,” added Edwards.

Edwards emphasized Wednesday that all vaccines are equally effective, for all intents and purposes, and that Utahns should take the first vaccine appointment they can get — regardless of brand name.

Herd immunity is the goal, he says, but even after being vaccinated he urged Utahns to wear masks. There is still a lot we don’t know, he said.

“We’re still not sure how long the immunity from the vaccination that we are currently receiving will last. It could be possible that boosters are required, I shouldn’t say required but are needed in the future. Perhaps once a year, perhaps every few years. Those vaccination trials continue,” said Edwards.

One way to find vaccine locations near you is to visit: VACCINATE.UTAH.GOV