SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students attending Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) are no longer required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon course registration.

According to the college’s official site, SLCC representatives are in the phase of navigating how to “learn to live” with the virus. As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the state, SLCC has chosen to immediately remove its vaccination requirement for students.

However, the school notes that although it is not required, students are still encouraged to update the school on their vaccination status. Officials say tracking vaccinations can help measure the overall safety and wellbeing of the entire community.

Despite the vaccine lift, SLCC representatives acknowledge that vaccines and boosters remain the best available options against serious COVID-19 illness. Additionally, officials are reminding the public that SLCC is a mask-friendly campus and students are encouraged to wear a mask on campus if they feel more comfortable doing so.

Lastly, SLCC representatives ask that students who are feeling under the weather should opt to stay home and out of class, and to get tested if any COVID-19 symptoms arise. They add that students are still required to report COVID-19 test results to SLCC and isolate at home until they test negative.