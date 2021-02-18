Salt Lake Co. vaccine registration for 65-69 to open Feb. 19

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, during Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s monthly press conference he announced Utahns 65 to 69 are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In early February, Gov. Cox announced starting March 1, eligibility would be lowered from 70 and older to 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions.

Thursday he announced due to the state’s vaccine availability, COVID-19 vaccine registration will be immediately available earlier than expected.

Registration for Utahns with underlying health conditions remains on March 1.

Nicholas Rupp, Spokesperson for the Salt Lake County Health Department, tells ABC4 News the Governor’s announcement will be implemented in Salt Lake County.

According to Rupp, appointments are required, walk-in vaccination will be be available.

In Salt Lake County, appointments for 65–69 year-olds will be available beginning Friday, February 19. People 70 and older also remain eligible for vaccines and may schedule immediately, as they have been.

The Salt Lake County Health Department says they will use age-based phases to determine appointment scheduling access:

People born on or before February 19, 1952 (69 year-olds) will be able to schedule an appointment beginning tonight at 6pm.

People born on or before February 20, 1953 (68 year-olds) will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Friday, February 19, at 6pm.

People born on or before February 21, 1954 (67 year-olds) will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Saturday, February 20, at 6pm.

People born on or before February 22, 1955 (66 year-olds) will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Sunday, February 21, at 6pm.

People born on or before February 23, 1956 (65 year-olds) will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Monday, February 22, at 6pm.

According to the health department, the registration system will not allow someone with a date of birth after the designated date to schedule an appointment.

Couples who want to schedule concurrent or adjacent appointments must schedule on the date the younger of the two is eligible, and schedule each person separately, Rupp shares.

From February 18 to 22, the scheduling phone line will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rupp warns of potentially long wait times for those who chose to call and make their appointment.

To schedule, visit SaltLakeHealth.org and click “COVID Vaccine Information;” you may also call 385-468-7468.

Rupp says there are also some Salt Lake County locations of the following pharmacy chains who are also scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people eligible under the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines: