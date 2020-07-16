Salt Lake City schools cleared to open under modifications to color-coded health guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah governor Gary Herbert announced changes to the state’s color-coded health guidance system to accommodate some schools as districts prepare plans to open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has said the color-coded health guidance system was developed to guide health behaviors for individuals and businesses during the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Utah.

The governor said while most areas of the state are in the yellow or green risk phases, some areas of the state remain in the orange.

“We are modifying orange guidelines to allow schools in orange to open,” the governor said. “This primarily affects the Salt Lake City School District.”

The capital city has higher case numbers than most other parts of the state and remains under stricter rules aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. Those rules would have meant online or distance learning rather than in-person classes for Salt Lake students.

Schools statewide are due to have reopening plans complete by Aug. 1, ahead of starting later that month. Herbert has mandated students and teachers wear masks at schools, and said they will be provided.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.