Salt Lake City hairstylist offers Facetime tutorials amid COVID-19 closure

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 NEWS)– Monday a health order went into effect in Salt Lake County temporarily closing businesses deemed non-essential until April 13.

Last week, Governor Herbert signed a state-wide “Stay safe stay home” directive which recommended folks to social distance.

Monday, Salt Lake County and city took that directive a step further by saying anyone who does not comply could face, in extreme cases, a class A or B misdemeanor.

Most hair salons have already closed, but now it’s mandatory.

Stylist Matthew Landis says his clients handling the closures well.

“We will just call everyone back when its time to reopen,” Landis said. “We weren’t mandated to close until yesterday bug I have been out of work since March 17.”

Under the order, non-essential businesses meaning hair, tanning, eyelash salons, barbers, playgrounds, recreation centers, gyms, theaters, and social clubs must close.

“I feel like the closures are a good thing because it is going to keep us and keep the community safe and it could open up financial services to our self-employed stylist,” Landis said.

Restaurants are still restricted and can only operate take out and to-go orders.

Other essential businesses that are open are grocery stores, healthcare, pharmacy, child care, and postal services.

Despite being closed Landis still wants to help his clients.

“I am offering Facetime tutorials and at-home color kits for some of my gray-haired clients,” Landis said.

