Salt Lake City Government opens new food distribution site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Salt Lake City Government will be opening a new food distribution site Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Officials say they are supporting the Salt Lake Education Foundation in efforts to distribute food to city residents in need.

The distribution center will be at 54 Finch Lane, in Salt Lake City. It will be hosted every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m or until food is gone.

