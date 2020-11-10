Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance back Governor’s new mandate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance are backing a statewide declaration. Governor Gary Herbert called upon Utahns to prevent coronavirus spread by adding preventative measures focused on social gatherings. Mostly the youth, after work, and school to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

The Governor’s new declaration:

Places the entire state under a mask mandate in public when physical distancing is not possible.

Limits casual social gatherings to households until November 23, 2020.

Puts youth and high school extracurricular activities, including athletic and intramural events, on hold for the duration of the order.

Requires students enrolled at public and private colleges and universities, who either live on campus or attend at least one in-person class per week, to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

(Getty Images)

“We welcome Governor Herbert’s declaration,” said Derek Miller, President, and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “Our healthcare system cannot sustain the current spread without seriously reducing the quality of care patients receive. The Governor has made it clear that we are all in this together, and he has stressed the need to protect ourselves and others from contagion.”

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, it says the business community has been a leader in efforts to mitigate COVID-19 from when it first entered the state. Miller says, “Our members and employers throughout the state have worked to balance the two critical imperatives of promoting health and economic wellbeing of individuals, families, and our community.”

“To promote best practices,” Miller continues, “the Chamber launched the Stay Safe to Stay Open campaign throughout the state. This campaign allows businesses to pledge and promote what they are doing to keep employees and customers safe by following seven simple yet powerful public health guidelines including wearing masks, social distancing and checking symptoms.”

“Public health and economic well-being are not mutually exclusive. In fact they are mutually supportive in protecting lives and livelihoods.”