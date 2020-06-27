Salt Lake and Summit Counties mask mandate to take effect

Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake and Summit Counties were approved to issue a county-wide face-covering mandate in efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Utah.

The mandates will go into effect at midnight, Saturday, June 27, 2020.

See the following list form the Salt Lake County Health Department to help answer mask questions:

Courtesy: Herriman City Instagram

Mask wearing will be required for anyone who attends or works at a public business in both counties, community gatherings indoor, and outdoors when social distancing ins’t possible.

We know that masks are estimated to be 75% to 82% effective at preventing the spread of COVID, so if we want to avoid this continued rate of spread and the need to revert to where we were this spring, requiring masks is a low impact, high return solution that we need to conside,” says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.