Sallie Mae donates 200K to Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Food Bank received a boost in funding on Friday. Sallie Mae, a U.S. corporation that provides consumer banking, donated $200,000 to the Utah Food Bank to support those affected by coronavirus.

The Utah Food Bank is located in Salt Lake City, and has a Southern Distribution Center in St. George.

“This amount of money will provide just about 777,000 meals to people throughout the state who are going to be challenged with issues of hunger now and in the very near future,” said Ginette Bott, President and CEO of the Utah Food Bank.

It’s a big help, but is still just a fraction of the nonprofit’s overall need. According to its website, the food bank distributed 38 million meals through its statewide network last year alone. Food, money and time are still needed from those who can help.

Amid the COVID19 outbreak, there’s concern over being able to meet the need for the 374,000 people who depend on the food bank to help fill their kitchen shelves year round.

“In our community around the state where we’re doing mobile distribution of food, no longer are people standing in lines,” said Bott. “They’re driving through them in their car. So, the process keeps them at the distance we need to be for our social distancing.”

In a release Sallie Mae’s Chairman and CEO Raymond Quinlan said, “Our food banks are a lifeline to our communities’ most vulnerable residents and during these uncertain times, they’ve taken an unprecedented hit from increased demand. Coming together to support our neighbors in need is essential right now.”

The donation is part of a $1 million emergency aid grant The Sallie Mae Fund is providing to food banks in states where it has facilities including Indiana, Massachusetts, Virginia, Delaware and Utah.

