S.L. County requiring employees to wear masks in county buildings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – No matter if they’re vaccinated or not, Salt Lake County employees will be required to mask up in public areas of County facilities for the time being.

In addition, all visitors who enter the County Government Center near 2100 South on State Street will need to be wearing facial protection effective on Monday.

The new requirement was announced last week by County Mayor Jenny Wilson, who issued a reminder of its implementation on Monday.

“I do not take this step lightly and will continue to work with the Health Department to determine when these requirements can be lifted,” Wilson said in her message to employees.

The latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is advising Utahns to wear masks in 27 of the state’s 29 counties, including Salt Lake.

As the pandemic continues throughout the state, nation, and globe, Utah is also under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for its ban on mask mandates in schools.