RSL Foundation aids in Navajo Nation relief efforts

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – ReAL Salt Lake players aren’t on the field right now, but the arm of the Major League Soccer team, the RSL Foundation is making moves to help in relief efforts related to the COVID-19 crisis. Most specifically the challenges being faced in the Navajo Nation by providing Home-schooling kits for students on the Navajo Reservation. These efforts being brought together by humanitarian and Navajo Nation tribal member Mylo Fowler.

Per capita, the Navajo Nation currently sits as one of the top three hot spots for COVID-19 cases in the country. Education is one of the myriad of issues, as school closures have pushed

learning from the classroom to the home, where electricity and school supplies are sparse.

These partners are banding together to support Navajo Nation families at this difficult time.

The multi-pronged response effort will focus on critical learning and safety supplies. RSL Foundation are partnering with Heart of America, Swinerton Renewable Energy, JinkoSolar Inc., Angel Flight West, Goal Zero, among others.

CRITICAL SUPPLIES

More than 1,400 students and their families will receive a learning-from-home kit, included in the kits are solar lanterns, books, school supplies, art materials, and STEM learning kits, all of which are designed to make distance learning possible.

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE)

The world’s largest manufacturer of solar panels, JinkoSolar Inc., has joined the effort to

provide 50,000 masks to students, families, and area medical facilities. Pilots of Angel Flight

West – Utah Wing began delivering the PPE via aircraft on April 27 and will continue to support

the next phases of resource distribution through the summer.

SOLAR BATTERIES & TECH DEVICES

Aside from the distribution of these learning-from-home kits, as an extension of the “Light the

Res” pilot partnership between Real Salt Lake Foundation, Goal Zero and Heart of America,

there is a significant effort under way to donate technology tools, in the form of 1:1 devices,

WiFi hotspots, and Goal Zero home solar batteries, that can power a small home for several

days. The partners plan to continue this work into 2021 with the additional support of

Swinerton Renewable Energy as a fourth contributing partner.

KIT ASSEMBLY EVENT: APRIL 30, 2020

In partnership with the San Juan School District, Fowler will work alongside 20 volunteers from

Real Salt Lake Foundation, the Utah Division of Indian Affairs, and Utah medical students to

assemble kits for Navajo students at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on Thursday, April 30th.

Beginning May 1, Real Salt Lake Foundation and Fowler will transport the home-schooling kits

to the school district on the reservation where they will be given to students using existing

infrastructure for school lunch distribution. The first phase will reach students of eight area

schools on the Navajo Reservation and subsequent phases will serve Navajo Nation schools in

Arizona and New Mexico as well as members of the Hopi Reservation within the Navajo

Reservation. Angel Flight West will continue to support this effort by delivering kits into remote

areas of the reservation.

To learn more about this collaboration, or information on how to get involved, visit https://www.heartofamerica.org/response

