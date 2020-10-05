Roy High School football team quarantined due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Roy High School football team is quarantined after a third person has tested positive for COVID-19 that is associated with the football team.

On Monday, Weber School District officials were notified by the Weber-Morgan Health Department that the third positive case associated with the football team occurred within a two-week period of two other individuals testing positive.

The district does not identify the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, and under the direction of the health department, the coaching staff and all players on the Roy High School football team will be quarantined. According to the high school, this affects about 13 coaches and 81 players.

Whenever three or more individuals in the same school setting test positive for COVID-19 within a two-week period of time, health department recommendations call for the entire classroom, group, or team be quarantined.

Because of the quarantine, the upcoming football game between Roy and Weber High Schools scheduled on Oct. 9 has now been canceled. The school says that it is unknown if the game will be made-up at a later date.