Romney, other senators, urge efforts to counter coronavirus propaganda

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), all members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to President Trump Monday afternoon in efforts to create a taskforce under the National Security Council to counter the propaganda coming from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) concerning the coronavirus.

“Now that COVID-19 has spread rapidly around the globe, the CCP and its officials have the audacity to spread disingenuous claims that the United States is responsible for this pandemic. This is not simply dishonest, it is dangerous,” the senators wrote. “The Chinese Communist Party is manipulating facts surrounding a global pandemic that originated due to their own incompetence. While the rest of the world scrambles to clean up the CCP’s mess, they continue to seek geopolitical advantage and undermine the U.S. at every turn. It is critical that our country fight back against this propaganda and an interagency taskforce under the aegis of the NSC is a distinctive tool to formulate a coordinated, USG-wide response.”

In the letter, the senators also say that the CCP’s exploitation of the coronavirus undermines the worldwide coordination needed to combat the virus.

President Trump has not responded to the Senator’s letter as of Monday evening.

