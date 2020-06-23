Rocky Mountain Power to provide assistance to those behind on bills

Customers behind on their power bill can request to have late fees waived, set-up payment plan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Many customers of Rocky Mountain Power continue to experience difficulty paying bills as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the Utah economy.

The utility company is encouraging customers to speak with a Rocky Mountain Power customer care representative who can help provide assistance and peace of mind amid the financial hardships.

Rocky Mountain Power understands that many customers are at possible risk of suspended disconnection for non-payment earlier this spring. The company will resume normal billing practices in July. The company has several important resources available for those facing difficulty paying electric bills, including setting up a flexible payment plan, connecting with services offering financial assistance, and evaluating energy usage for insights on reducing costs.

When speaking with a customer care representative, customers can request to have their current late fees waived while setting up a payment plan that fits their circumstances.

Customers can also enroll in Equal Pay to even out seasonal bill differences. It’s easy to make payment arrangements online, too.

Customer care representatives are also able to connect customers with energy assistance programs through state and non-profit programs like Lend-a-Hand and Energy Share of Wyoming to help pay bills. To make a bigger impact for our neighbors facing financial hardships, Rocky Mountain Power matches contributions to these programs 2-to-1 for those wanting to help others in the community.

Individuals looking to for assistance can visit www.rockymountainpower.net/billhelp or call 1-888-221-7070.