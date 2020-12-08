Rocky Mountain Jr. High moves to online learning due to COVID-19

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Rocky Mountain Jr. High has announced that it will be moving to online learning after a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

According to a news release, Rocky Mountain Jr. High currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19 with 250 students in quarantine. The school also said that one entire classroom was quarantined on Dec. 4, and another classroom is set to be quarantined after 3 people in the class-tested positive for the virus over the past 14 days.

Multiple teachers at the school are currently in isolate or quarntine, a news release said.

The school said that the facility will be sanitized during the closure.

Extracurricular activities at the school will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine if they will be allowed to continue, a news release said.

Rocky Mountain Jr. High is the third junior high school in the Weber School District to move to online learning as Orion and Snowcrest Junior High had previously moved to online learning due to COVID-19.

“We will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber-Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and we will provide updates as needed,” the school said in a news release.

