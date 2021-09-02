‘Robust discussion’: Gov. Cox meets with House Maj. Caucus to discuss Utah COVID-19 response

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox is sticking to his word – he spoke with the House Majority Caucus regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic within the state on Wednesday. The Speaker of the House called it a ‘robust discussion.’

During a Tuesday update on COVID-19, Governor Cox said he would meet with lawmakers to discuss the COVID-19 data at hand, especially regarding limited hospital capacity and a shortage of healthcare personnel. He says he has already been meeting with leaders among the Legislature.

After speaking with the House Majority Caucus, Speaker Brad Wilson released a statement, saying in part, “We listened to the data [Gov. Cox] presented and share his concern about limited hospital capacity and a shortage of healthcare personnel. During the meeting, the governor requested the Legislature form a working group to collaborate with the executive branch in addressing these issues. Members of our caucus are committed to working with the administration to find solutions.”

Speaker Wilson continues, saying Gov. Cox, known for expressing his distaste for mask mandates, “did not ask for a statewide mask mandate and we agree.” He adds that the Legislature has not banned masks or mask mandates, despite an investigation sparked by the U.S. Department of Education over the laws Utah passed regarding masks in schools.

During the meeting between Gov. Cox and the House Majority Caucus, Speaker Wilson says members of the caucus presented “several additional measures that should be taken to protect Utahns.”

“We recognize the pressure this pandemic has placed on our healthcare workers over the past 18 months and sincerely thank them for their dedicated service. Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones. We encourage Utahns to consult with their medical providers regarding the benefits of vaccination and commit to do their part to reduce the burden on our healthcare system,” Speaker Wilson adds.