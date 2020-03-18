Riverton Mayor declares state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4news) – Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs declared a local emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration, issued on Tuesday, March 17, comes as coronavirus continues to spread in Utah.

“It’s incumbent on us to declare a state of emergency in Riverton now as the threat of COVID-19 is eminent,” said Staggs. “Given the potential for widespread transmission of the virus and all associated risks to health, welfare and our local economy, we want to ensure that we are in the best position possible as a community to respond and work to recover after the threat has passed.”

Riverton City says declaring the state of emergency establishes a legal basis for the city to obtain potential federal or state government disaster assistance that may be offered in the future. The declaration also gives the city more flexibility to amend, suspend or modify events, policies, programs, procedures, personnel or facility operations as necessary to protect public and employee health for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, according to city representatives.

Riverton City has also developed a website with information on local closures, city updates, service opportunities and links to state and federal coronavirus resources.

