Rising COVID-19 cases taking toll on Utah hospitals, caregivers, Intermountain reports

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Spiking COVID-19 cases are beginning to take a toll on Utah’s hospitals and caregivers.

The Utah Department of Health again reported a large number of new COVID-19 cases – 1,243 – and hospitalizations continue to rise. Intermountain Healthcare hospitals are seeing ICUs and acute care units exceeding 100% capacity.

On Thursday, the same day the Salt Lake County Council overturned a mask mandate in elementary schools, patient volumes were at 102% in Intermountain’s ICUs and 100% in acute care units.

Intermountain says it is now reviewing all options to ensure patients receive the best care possible. That includes potentially delaying non-emergency procedures and implementing stricter visitation policies.

As hospital volumes increase, caregivers are reporting they’re tired and fatigued to once again be faced with high patient volumes that include not only COVID patients, but also trauma patients and patients who’re receiving regular, non-COVID care.

Caregivers are reporting that the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated.

Intermountain is set to give a Friday update, which ABC4 will stream above starting at 9 a.m.