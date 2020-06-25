Rise in alcohol misuse could be related to pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A substance abuse treatment center in Salt Lake City said it’s seeing an increase in clients who list alcohol as a reason for needing help, and officials say it may be related to COVID-19 restrictions.

Depression, anxiety and isolation are three symptoms Christina Zidow, the chief operating officer of Odyssey House, said is a consequence of the pandemic; and it may be related to a spike in alcohol use disorder clients.

“Isolation is one of those things that’s a huge red flag when someone’s in recovery,” Zidow said.

From May 1st to June 15th, Zidow said Odyssey House data shows an increase in alcohol misuse among those who are seeking help.

“A 75% increase in individuals coming to the door saying that they were struggling with alcohol use,” Zidow said. “And that is a pretty astonishing shift in our perspective.”

Eighty percent of those who seek help from the downtown non-profit, have sought treatment for opiates or methamphetamine, Zidow said.

But from the beginning of May to mid-June, their data suggests nearly half (49.7%) of their clientele sought help due a drinking problem, compared to last year’s 28%.

“Like, whatever you do, don’t isolate, reach out, ask for help, be with your friends, those types of things,” Zidow said. “And that conflicts with our stay home, stay safe philosophy and what we really need to be doing as a community to keep each other safe.”

Chris Sutherland – who’s a recovering Odyssey House client – said he’s doing better now, but for a time, he struggled with alcohol misuse.

“I just got to where I was becoming dependent on the alcohol,” Sutherland said. “When I would get stressed out, or bored, I would drink, and it started to happen too much.”

While Sutherland’s misuse did not start during the pandemic, he said he can see how it could.

“I think boredom sometimes can lead to drinking. At least it did with me a little bit,” Sutherland said.

If you or someone you know struggles with alcohol misuse and is seeking help, visit odysseyhouse.org, or call their 24-hour help line at 801-322-2222.

