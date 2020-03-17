Restaurant owners flock to retailers for take out supplies

SALT LAKE CIT, Utah (ABC 4 NEWS)– All dine-in restaurants in Salt Lake County, along with other Utah counties, are preparing for an increase in take-out orders.

Monday, county health officials shut down all dine in options to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. All curb side pick-up and take-out orders are an option.

Popular restaurant retailer, Restaurant Depot is preparing for the increased business.

Officials say this change impacts about 5,000 restaurants state wide. “If we run out of goods all together that is kind of scary,” owner of Blake’s Gourmet Tiffany Allen said.

Allen says although her food truck isn’t taking a direct hit, she still feels an impact. “I think there is a stigmatism around eating out in general, I think people are a little scared,” Allen said.

Allen says she is taking preventative measures and hopes this ban passes soon so business can be back to normal.

“We just all have to stay calm and know that this will pass and just be there for one another,” Allen said.

Restaurant Depot says it is working hard to accommodate all the shoppers.

The company was unavailable for an on camera interview.

On Monday, Emery, Carbon, and Grand counties also prohibited dine-in options.

