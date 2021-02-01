Residents of a Salt Lake County senior living center are among the 52% of Utahns who want the shot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – New polling suggests one in five Utahns do not plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But residents of a senior living center are among the 52% of Utahns who want the shot.

Almost every resident at Sagewood at Daybreak has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – serving as an additional layer of protection.

“It’s a privilege to me – especially when I hear of all the problems other older people have had trying to get on the list and trying to get online to get scheduled,” said Carmen Moes, a Sagewood at Daybreak resident.

Officials at the center told ABC4 News 174 of the 180 residents received their first dose just over two weeks ago.

“I pushed around and ‘Oh, there’s where it went in,’ but my arm wasn’t sore – my husband’s was more. So, I think it’s an individual thing,” said Moes about her post-COVID-19 vaccine experience.

“I had a little bit of the sniffles, and I probably sneezed for six straight hours. I just couldn’t stop sneezing,” said Karen Manzer, another resident of the living center, who also received the vaccine.

As of Monday, the Utah Department of Health reports more than 247,000 Utahns have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents – along with staff – will receive the second dose this week, while some staff will get their first.

Weekly, residents are tested for COVID-19 and Moes hopes by being vaccinated, it will keep them from having to quarantine.

“The sooner we can get this taken care of as a whole group, I think we’ll all be a lot calmer, happier, and more positive about everything,” she said.

And for those who have the opportunity to be vaccinated, Manzer hopes they will consider it.

“I know there are a lot of people who are questioning its efficacy. I think it’s a good opportunity for everybody to jump on the wagon to help everyone in the community, in the country, and worldwide,” Manzer said. “Help us get over this pandemic. We’re all tired of it.”

Both Manzer and Moes said they have not felt unsafe during the pandemic thanks to the staff at Sagewood at Daybreak, who they said have kept residents safe and entertained.

Once residents are vaccinated, safety precautions will stay in place until more of the community has the opportunity to be vaccinated.