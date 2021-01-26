Research underway as children suffer from inflammatory condition caused by COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4) On Tuesday, Primary Children’s Hospital unveiled first of its kind COVID-19 research.

The hospital has treated about 50 young patients suffering from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

MIS-C causes different body parts to become inflamed like the brain, kidneys, heart, and lungs.

Doctors says MIS-C is a reaction of COVID-19 and the long term health impacts are still unknown.

A pediatric cardiologist at Primary Children’s Hospital is co-leading the nation’s first study to understand how MIS-C is affecting children long-term and find the best way to detect and treat children with the condition.

It is a five year long study. In the first two years, researchers plan to enroll 600 patients.

“Researchers will analyze children’s heart functions and rhythm as well as well as symptoms outside of the heat in the short and long term,” Primary Children’s Hospital Dr. Troung says.

One of those patients already enrolled is Madilyn Dayton.

She is recovering now, but did not know she had COVID-19 until she started experiencing MIS-C symptoms.

“I still get tired easily, but other than that everything has almost gone back to normal,” Dayton says.

Madilyn and her family are thankful the hospital was able to help her feel better but she still has a long way road to recovery.

“She is still home, we have kept her out of school just as a precautionary,” Marilyn Dayton says.

The symptoms of MIS-C are similar to COVID-19.

The Daytons hope by joining this study they can help doctors understand this condition.

See the full Primary Children’s Hospital new conference below: