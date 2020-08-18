Researchers find link between COVID-19 and heart disease

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Researchers at Intermountain Healthcare have discovered there is a link between heart disease and COVID-19, presenting acute early effects and even later, when people are recovering from the virus.

Researchers say when people were hospitalized with COVID-19, doctors also found evidence of lung disease and heart damage in several patients.

Dr. Kirk Knowlton, Clinical Cardiologist with Intermountain Healthcare says for the patients without heart disease, there was a better chance to recover. But for those with heart disease, the outcome was worse.

“They had a many-fold higher rate of being intubated, or even dying from COVID-19,” said Knowlton.

Knowlton says the damage could be caused by the virus itself, inflammation triggered by the immune system’s response to COVID-19, or increased clotting in heart vessels.

“If there’s some underlying heart disease that already exists, that stress and that illness that goes with COVID-19, can also be associated with some damage to the heart,” he added.

That heart damage can persist even after the patient recovers and, in some cases, the damage could be long-term.

“We’re seeing some patients now who come in after having COVID-19 who are having palpitations, irregular heartbeats, or they just don’t feel as well and are struggling to recover,” he said.

Knowlton says research is still in the early stages. They don’t yet know how heart damage will affect those who haven’t been hospitalized or have mild symptoms or the younger population who seem to recover.

“I think we’re just starting to see the tip of the iceberg of that population because they don’t access to all those tests, they’re just at home trying to get better,” he added.

Experts say the results of the study also stresses the importance of wearing masks and hand-washing and preventing the spread of the virus.

Knowlton says if you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing any trouble breathing or feel your heart is beating irregularly, work closely with your physician.