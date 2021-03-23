Rep. Stewart introduces ‘No Mask Mandate for Kids Act’

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Congressman Chris Stewart (R-Utah) has introduced legislation that would rescind President Joe Biden’s mandate that children must wear masks while traveling domestically.

A Tuesday release says the No Mask Mandate for Kids Act allows “industries, states, and families to make their own decision.”

Forcing kids to wear masks while traveling shouldn't be mandated by the federal government.



Today, I introduced legislation that will put the decision back in your hands. Let's put an end to this needless government overreach. https://t.co/cTNHrEh7Lo — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) March 23, 2021

“This decision doesn’t belong in the hands of the federal government,” says Congressman Stewart. “Families with young children are being thrown off flights for the slightest mask-wearing ‘infraction.’ Industries, states, and families have a right to decide whether or not children have to wear masks while traveling.”

After his inauguration, President Biden signed an executive order requiring the usage of masks while traveling. The CDC then made masks mandatory for all individuals on public transportation conveyances and hubs with a few exceptions.

The release from Rep. Stewart’s office reads, “Meanwhile, there has been no reasonable scientific backing to support the federal requirement that children wear masks. This mandate is directly impacting families in Utah and across the country. It’s time we ended this perverse requirement and let localities decide what’s best.”

The CDC recently relaxed some of its guidance for schools, reducing the distancing students should maintain between each other from six feet to three feet.