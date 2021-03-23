Rep. Stewart introduces ‘No Mask Mandate for Kids Act’

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Congressman Chris Stewart (R-Utah) has introduced legislation that would rescind President Joe Biden’s mandate that children must wear masks while traveling domestically.

A Tuesday release says the No Mask Mandate for Kids Act allows “industries, states, and families to make their own decision.”

“This decision doesn’t belong in the hands of the federal government,” says Congressman Stewart. “Families with young children are being thrown off flights for the slightest mask-wearing ‘infraction.’ Industries, states, and families have a right to decide whether or not children have to wear masks while traveling.”

After his inauguration, President Biden signed an executive order requiring the usage of masks while traveling. The CDC then made masks mandatory for all individuals on public transportation conveyances and hubs with a few exceptions.

The release from Rep. Stewart’s office reads, “Meanwhile, there has been no reasonable scientific backing to support the federal requirement that children wear masks. This mandate is directly impacting families in Utah and across the country. It’s time we ended this perverse requirement and let localities decide what’s best.”

The CDC recently relaxed some of its guidance for schools, reducing the distancing students should maintain between each other from six feet to three feet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...