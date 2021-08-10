Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene again suspended from Twitter over COVID-19 misinformation

(ABC4) – A Republican senator has again been placed on a Twitter timeout after reportedly sharing misleading information about the coronavirus vaccine.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been suspended for a week after writing the vaccines are “failing,” according to a report from The Hill.

A statement obtained by The Hill says Greene’s account will be read-only for a week “due to repeated violations of Twitter rules.” She reportedly said the FDA “should not approve the covid vaccines” because of “too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people.”

The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines.



There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people.



These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.



Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 10, 2021

As you can see above, the tweet has an alert from Twitter saying the post “may be misleading.”

While there have been “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases – when a fully vaccinated individual becomes infected with the virus – health officials say they are expected and should not be cause for alarm. If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots are very good at reducing the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated.

In July, Greene was suspended for 12 hours after violating Twitter’s policy against misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press reports one of Greene’s tweets labeled for misleading information claimed COVID-19 “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.

Greene, according to multiple reports, appears to be under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March. The Associated Press explains the system uses a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify content about the coronavirus that is misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

Earlier this summer, Greene apologized after comparing mask requirements in the House of Representatives to the horrors of the Holocaust.

In January, Greene was temporarily suspended from Twitter over election fraud claims. Less than a month later, the House removed her from committee assignments for spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.