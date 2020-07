SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Will a second round of stimulus checks get direct deposited and mailed to Utahns any time soon? It's possible, but the details of just how much and who will get them are unclear.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority leader, said on Monday, he expects a relief package to be passed by the U.S. Senate by the end of the month. What it will look like is still unknown.