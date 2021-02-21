REMINDER: Don’t lose your Vaccination Record card

How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

(ABC4) – Healthcare officials are reminding the public to not lose their Vaccination Record Card, Sunday.

On February 21, the Utah County Health Department is asking those getting the COVID-19 vaccine, to place their vaccination cards in a safe place, to avoid losing it.

“Put it in a place you’ll remember, snap a picture of it, keep it safe,” they share.

According to the department, the card is essential in showcasing which vaccine you received such as the Moderna or Pfizer, and it keeps track of your second dose eligibility.

“It’s very important you don’t lose your Vaccination Record Card when you receive your vaccine…It’s also an important document to keep with your records,” they add.

With Utah’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout picking up throughout the state, vaccine eligibility is opening for different priority groups.

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff residents, and K-12 teachers were the first to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

In early January, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah’s 70 and older population would be eligible to start getting vaccinated on January 18, and in February, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is now available to Utahns 65 through 69.

Vaccine eligibility for Utahns 18 and older with underlying medical conditions will open March 1.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.