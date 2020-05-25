A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment also known as The Old Guard, wears a face mask as he places flags in front of each headstone for “Flags-In” at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Thursday, May 21, 2020, to honor the Nation’s fallen military heroes ahead of Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Memorial Day, a holiday typically known for gatherings with friends and loved ones. While the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the ability for Utahn’s to come together physically, there are ways to observe the day and honor those who have lost their lives defending the United States.

Moment of Silence:

Monday, May 25, The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs invite Utahns to join Americans across the world at 3:00 p.m local time, to pause for one minute to remember fallen service men and women who died while serving our country.

Utahns may participate by sounding Taps from their home, porch, or front yard. A video of Taps will be streamed on the department’s facebook page at roughly 3:00 p.m.

Facebook Profile Frame:

In addition, those who would like to honor Utah’s Veterans and their families, can do so by downloading a custom Facebook Profile frame.

Visiting Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park:

The UDVMA will not host Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremonies open to the public due to social distancing and state health guidelines. Public events typically associated with Memorial Day at the veterans cemetery, including group placement of flags at gravesites, will not take place.

However, volunteers from the department, along with the Utah National Guard has ensured flags were placed at all gravesites at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park. Families are welcome carry on the tradition of placing flowers and Small American flags at the Veteran’s gravesite at the Bluffdale Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park.

Individuals are asked to maintain social distancing and follow all safety guidelines.

