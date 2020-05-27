Red Cross helping families who lost loved ones to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many mourning the loss of loved one and prevented them from mourning in the typical fashion. Now the American Red Cross wants to help families struggling with grief after their loss. They’ve established a virtual family assistance center to help out. Rich Woodruff joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new program.

In Utah over 100 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

To learn more you can visit the website for the assistance center.

