Recovered from COVID-19? Your plasma might be the key to helping others

Utah's first plasma transfusion of a COVID-19 patient at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray took place Tuesday

If you are one of the 800 people that have recovered from COVID-19 in our state, your plasma could be essential to helping others with the virus.

In the past, people have recovered from various viruses using the plasma from others that have had the same virus and recovered. Researchers are working on this same treatment option for COVID-19.

According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration, initial data available from studies using COVID-19 convalescent plasma for the treatment of individuals with severe or life-threatening disease indicate that a single dose of 200 mL showed benefit for some patients, leading to improvement.

The FDA has launched a program to explore the benefits and a team with Intermountain Healthcare is participating.

On Tuesday, Utah’s first plasma transfusion of a COVID-19 patient at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray will take place. Clinicians will announce the new treatment protocol, discuss the objectives of the initiative and the promise it may hold for patients, and release details on how COVID-19 patients who have recovered can donate plasma to be used in the protocol.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted after the event at 12 p.m.

