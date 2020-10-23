Record shattering 1,960 new COVID-19 cases Friday, Governor issues statement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, Oct. 23, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,960 additional cases of COVID-19 and 4 more deaths.

“This is a record day for Utah — but not a good one. Cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high, and I am deeply concerned that COVID exhaustion is as well. Now is not the time to let down your guard. By public health order, masks are required in 21 counties. Wear one any time you are around someone outside your immediate household, even when around extended family or friends.

“Up until now, our hospitals have been able to provide good care to all COVID and non-COVID patients who need it. But today we stand on the brink. If Utahns do not take serious steps to limit group gatherings and wear masks, our healthcare providers will not have the ability to provide quality care for everyone who needs it.”

The state health department reported 1,012,740 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 8,454 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,355 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 15.8%

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 101,509 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 567.

There are 313 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,939 hospitalized cases.

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.

Current Transmission Index Status: