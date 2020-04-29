RB is hiring for over 50 positions in Salt Lake location

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — RB, a global health and hygiene company, announced Tuesday that it is looking to fill at least 50 positions in its Salt Lake City location, according to a release from the company.

The job positions range from manufacturing to packaging. The factory in Salt Lake City produces popular brands of medicine, such as Airborne, Mucinex, MegaRed, MoveFree, Digestive Advantage, Neuriva, and other Schiff Brand products.

Interested applicants can apply by clicking here.

RB is currently experiencing a demand for hygiene products, including disinfectants. The company launched the Fight For Access Fund, which includes donating 15 million masks to the Center for Disease Control Foundation.

