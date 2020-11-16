‘Rapid spread’: Utah surpasses 155,000 Covid-19 cases one week into mandatory mask order

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One week into Utah’s state of emergency order and statewide mask mandate and its Coronavirus cases continue to surge, surpassing 155,000 thousand cases on Monday.

A quick glance at the state’s Cumulative Case chart shows we’re not flattening the curve. It’s actually steepening with a series of daily records last week. Governor Gary Herbert mentioned it in his latest news conference.

“Unfortunately, we’re not surprised at the numbers,” Gov. Herbert said Thursday. “We see the trend that’s occurring and the infection rates taking place in this rapid spread of Covid-19.”

The Governor mentioned the length of time to double our number of cases is getting shorter. It took over two months to go from 35,110 on July 20th to 70,761 on September 26th…then just a little more than six weeks to double that.

“It took us nine and a half weeks to get from 35,000 cases to 70,000 cases, to double, nine and a half weeks,” Gov. Herbert said. “It took us six and a half weeks to get to 140,000 cases so again we’re accelerating the case infection rate.”

Of course, there are more numbers to consider than just cumulative cases. Our percentage of positive tests is at an all-time high at 24.6 percent…and most seriously, we have a record 503 people hospitalized with the virus around the state, threatening to overwhelm our intensive care units.

Dr. Lindsay Keegan PhD is a Epidemiology Professor at the University of Utah.

“If we get to a point where hospital beds get to be limited, we’re going to see sort of what happened in Italy or New York,” Dr. Keegan said. “Where the mortality rate jumps way up because people are not receiving the levels of care.”

The experts point out that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators, meaning they go up weeks after overall cases rise.