Raise Up SLC begins distributing ‘Salt Laker Cards’ to those most impacted by COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some Salt Lake City residents most impacted by COVID-19 are receiving ‘Salt Laker Cards’, courtesy of a community nonprofit-led fundraiser.

Raise Up Salt Lake City began distributing $500 cash cards – Salt Laker Cards – to community members on Dec. 7.

The no-fee credit card will assist city residents and families who don’t qualify for or couldn’t access federal stimulus money due to their immigration status and personal situations and fall below 80% AMI.

According to Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office, the Salt Laker Card can be used for food, utilities, rental assistance, and any other essential expenses families and individuals are facing.

Nearly $1.3 million is ready to be distributed.

“We are grateful for everyone who has so generously contributed to this community effort,” says Mayor Mendenhall. “The Salt Laker Card will help provide some relief to our neighbors who have continuously struggled during this pandemic.”

A report released this summer by Voices for Utah Children determined at least 2,700 tax-paying individuals and families in Salt Lake City were unable to receive federal COVID-19 aid.

According to a Thursday release, the City partnered with local community-based organizations to serve as the point of contact and distribute the cards to the vulnerable populations they work with and who are eligible for the assistance.

Outreach may be expanded to more people in the community as more funding becomes available.

Raise Up Salt Lake City began its fundraising phase in August after receiving $50,000 and technical assistance from the non-profit Accelerator for America to set up a financial assistance program for residents.

To date, donors include Accelerator for America, the Muslim World League, Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, Willard L. Eccles Foundation, Salt Lake County, and local community members.

Contributions are still being accepted in an effort to assist as many residents as possible. To donate or help with fundraising, visit raiseupslc.com or text GiveSLC to 21000.