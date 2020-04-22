Radiologists say new technique preserves PPE

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Radiologists at the University of Utah are implementing a new form of x-rays. The goal is to minimize risk while preserving personal protective equipment.

Technicians are using portable x-ray machines to take chest x-rays through the glass of observation rooms with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients inside. limiting interaction between radiologist and patient means medical personnel don’t have to suit up in personal protective equipment.

“We are making sure it is the same as when we are imaging patients while inside the room,” Dr. Duong with the University of Utah said.

Dr. Duong says this new practice saves nurses and x-ray radiologist from changing into one to two new PPE sets.