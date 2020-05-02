Questions raised about coronavirus testing conducted by private sector

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -To make up a lack of COVID-19 testing, the state turned to the private sector for help on April 2nd.

Test Utah makes up for a substantial amount of testing completed in the state, but recent reports indicate the quality of the tests don’t match up with what other labs are finding.

ABC4 News found on March 23rd during a Silicon Slopes Town Hall Mark Newman with Nomi Health shared his plans to bring hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19 tests to Utah.

During the town hall he said, “I think this paired with testing, so access to testing, access to care or treatment is the trophy for the country.”

The way he was going to do it appeared simple on the town hall.

“We have partnered with the state and other organizations to move this forward,” he told those watching. “We are breaking down every barrier we experience and Kris Cox and Spencer Cox in the governor’s office have been incredible at moving barriers as we try to figure this out.”

ABC4 News asked Lt. Gov. Cox to comment on what Newman was talking about.

In a statement, he said, “I am not sure what Mark Newman was referring to with this comment, other than perhaps our state efforts to procure PPE and testing materials through our Unified Incident Command, which has been quite a feat.”

When asked for clarification to the comments Nomi Health’s Maggie Habib a public relations specialist responded.

“Yes, this was being discussed in March. In March, hydroxychloroquine was being considered by the Department of Health as a possible valid treatment for Covid-19 to avoid hospitalizations, and had planned to launch a standing order for broad-based community distribution based on symptoms and testing,” said Habib. “The workflow for mass community response was to send the community to a web based assessment which would forward the patient to testing if symptomatic and if positive would automatically prescribe hydroxychloroquine. Obviously the execution of a standing order requires extensive planning and requires both tests and treatment be lined up for mass scale. Based on unfolding clinical data, the State has since moved away from this, and thus our understanding is that hydroxychloroquine is no longer a part of the State’s approach.”

Newman is the same man who is on the board of Meds in Motion, a company who recently gave back $800,000 for a state hydroxychloroquine order.

“There is a concern to me that the survey question for Test Utah had a series of questions for hydroxychloroquine on it which seemed to raise the question of, were they trying to drive business towards hydroxychloroquine which is 100 percent unproven,” said District 32 State Representative Suzanne Harrison.

An article provided as a statement from Silicon Slopes shows us:

“Early on, questions arose around the inclusion of hydroxychloroquine in the assessment. This was a decision by the State, as part of a prospective standing order for widespread community distribution of a potential treatment.”

But what about those tests?

Co-Diagnostics created the Logix Smart COVID-19 kit to test the disease.

It comes with clear instructions. Keep the test on ice, store it in -20 c temperatures, and done by medical professionals.

Test Utah’s website partner Slope Serves states just about anyone in the medical professional can conduct the tests.

The list includes:

Nurse

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Medical Assistant (MA)

Nursing Student

Medical Student

Dentist

Physician

Pharmacist

Lab Worker

EMS Personnel

Paramedic

Dental Assistant

Dental Hygienist

Firefighter

Retired Medical Personnel

…and similar roles

“I talked to two colleagues yesterday that went to a Test Utah site, they were given the swabs themselves and told to take their own sample out of their mouth. So the patients themselves did the sample collection. That is concerning,” Rep. Harrison added.

The issues raised by doctors ABC4 News spoke with across the valley include three things:

Sample Collections

Storage and Transport

In lab testing involving extracting RNA from cells

“I’m concerned about some of the issues raised in recent press coverage raising questions about the quality of the test results and the data they are putting out,” said the Representative.

In the article provided by Silicon Slopes, it states:

The premise and headline of the article was based on comments from Bert Lopansri at Intermountain Healthcare, who has since apologized directly for his appearance in the article. The article also relied upon internal health data owned by the Utah Department of Health that TestUtah and its partners have no access to and have been unable to independently verify.

ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen followed up with Intermountain about the apology.

Jess Gomez with Intermountain Healthcare states, “Dr. Lopansri has apologized that his private conversation to the chair of the committee was made public, and for his tone in one paragraph, but as a member of the committee advising state leaders on COVID-19 testing in Utah, he stands by his comments regarding scientific concerns and questions about test results.”

ABC4 News wanted to know who is monitoring the testing sites for Test Utah from the Department of Health in Provo, Orem, Heber City, South Ogden, Roosevelt, Vernal, and St. Geroge.

“We haven’t had that level of you know observation, or regulation over the Test Utah sites, but certainly our local health departments where they are at work with them directly in terms of understanding how they are developing or how they are going about collecting the specimens,” said Dr. Angela Dunn the State Epidemiologist. “Again, that is something as we move forward we look to strengthen the collaboration so that we have a greater understating of how things are going.”

Dr. Dunn says the state is working with all collection sites on how the specimen is collected.

“With a second wave potentially coming in the fall, we anticipate this pandemic being on the top of our minds and a priority especially until we get a vaccine, so we are looking at at least another year,” she said.

If you took a Test Utah assessment, the State and Test Utah will keep your data until the COVID-19 pandemic is deemed over.

“Sure, and that data is helping public health in terms of identifying risk factors for people who turn symptom, who have symptoms and test positive so that we can better identify those risk factors with COVID-19,” said Dr. Dunn.

According to the Test Utah FAQ:

“The information you provide in the assessment is protected by HIPAA and Utah Department of Health privacy policy and terms and conditions. Your information will be protected and analyzed ONLY by those authorized access. By providing the State with how you are feeling, leadership can better understand where the likely “hot spots” are within Utah and who needs the most help. Utah leaders can better understand and respond to individual and Statewide needs.”

Late Friday night Nomi Health‘s CEO Mark Newman responded to ABC4’s request for an interview with a statement.

“TestUtah is about one thing: providing access to no-cost, FDA-approved COVID-19 tests — administered by trained health care staff and run in a CLIA certified laboratory — to any Utahn who wants it,” said Mark Newman, CEO and founder of Nomi Health. “There are actors in our community that are aiming to discredit this effort. This not only damages Utah companies and healthcare workers working for the good of the State, but more importantly it dissuades Utahns from accessing the tests we all need to be able to return to work and life in the new normal.”