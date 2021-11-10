Quarantined culinary staff impacting food service at Utah State Prison

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – While many of the Utah State Prison’s culinary staff is currently in quarantine, corrections officials say meals for incarcerated individuals are not affected.

Over the weekend, 12 incarcerated individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wasatch Facility, according to the Utah Department of Corrections. That facility, the oldest at the State Prison, houses medium-security inmates, the infirmary, culinary, barbershop, library, a recreational gymnasium, and more.

Because of the positive tests, the Wasatch Facility has been placed on quarantine and COVID-19 testing is ongoing. UDC says many of the incarcerated individuals who work in culinary are housed in the Wasatch Facility, which has impacted food services.

“Each incarcerated individual is still receiving three meals per day with no meals skipped for any individual,” UDC says. “While the menu will likely be affected over the coming days, staff are ensuring that various food items are added to meals to ensure proper nutrition. The operations team has identified a plan to accommodate these changes.”

When the individuals working in culinary are cleared from quarantine, food operations will return to normal, according to the UDC.

On Friday, the department confirmed mass testing at several of the Utah State Prison’s facilities found at least 45 active cases of COVID-19 across three facilities – Oquirrh 2, Oquirrh 5, and Uinta 2.

COVID-19 vaccines have been offered to all incarcerated individuals at the State Prison and the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. Booster doses are also being offered. While UDC has removed the vaccine percentages from its COVID-19 dashboard while they are “being reviewed to ensure that the numbers are as accurate as possible,” the Department of Health reports 869 vaccines have been administered by the state’s corrections facilities.