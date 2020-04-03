Quarantine activities: How are you keeping busy at home?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With many individuals spending a lot of extra time at home with their families due to COVID-19, it’s the perfect time to explore new hobbies or take on that project you’ve put off for several months.

Social distancing mandates limit the options we all have outside our homes, which for some people has sparked some creative ideas.

So what’s keeping you busy? Arts, crafts, lego creations, etc….?

Here are a few photos of hobbies Utahn’s are doing while stuck at home.

Sewing face masks

Courtesy of Jenny Chang

Families making homemade jam



Courtesy: Angela Dye

Teens building a mini-library

Courtesy: Angela Dye

Building 6×6 scrapbook layouts



Courtesy: Angie Adams

Kids making cards and sending letters to family and the elderly

Courtesy: Asenath Paulos

Beautiful homemade bags

Courtesy: Nicole Kunze

Have any photos you’d like added? Email them to news@abc4.com