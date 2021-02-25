Public performances returning to some Salt Lake County venues

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Public performances are returning to the Salt Lake County Arts & Culture venues.

Arts & Culture says its venues – Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theater, and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center – will open for public performances on March 25, 2021.

Organizers say the venues will reopen under modified health and safety guidelines, which include social distancing and mandatory face coverings.

“The health and safety of our performers, patrons, and staff are of the utmost importance to us,” Arts & Culture says in a Thursday release. “Our phased reopening plans will support us getting back to presenting work to live audiences in a way that protects everyone.”

They go on to say they will continue monitoring COVID-19 risk in Salt Lake County as they look to expand capacity and return the venues to traditional operations in the months to come.

In November, all Salt Lake County Arts & Culture venues closed from through mid-December to curb the spread of COVID-19 under the instruction of Salt Lake County Major Jennifer Wilson and the Salt Lake County Health Department.