Public health officials confirm community spread of COVID-19 in Iron County

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – While most COVID-19 cases reported by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) have been travel-related, the most recent case in Iron County appears to be community spread, health officials announced Thursday.

SWUPHD, which serves Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield Counties, has now confirmed 8 cases of COVID-19 in Southern Utah, including 6 in Washington County and 1 in Iron County. 1 case is considered recovered or was asymptomatic.

Effective Friday, March 27th all Iron County services will be available by appointment only. To make an appointment for in-person service, contact the department necessary by phone. All department contact information can be found here: https://www.ironcounty.net/contact/

“We’d like to also remind citizens that many county services are available online at the county website, including payments. All county departments and functions are still running as normal. All offices and buildings will be closed to the public at this time, so please call ahead,” Iron County officials wrote on their Facebook page.

Information and resources regarding COVID-19 in Iron County can be found online here.

State and federal officials have recommended the following actions be followed by all citizens for a period of at least two weeks (to be re-evaluated April 1st). These preventive measures are intended to reduce the burden of COVID-19 on our medical system and protect lives:

No gatherings over 10 people.

Stay home and away from people if you are over 60 or have an underlying health condition.

Work and school should be from home whenever possible.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Restaurants should offer drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options only.

Everyone should practice social distancing: keeping a 6-foot space between people.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, all members of the household should self-isolate for 14 days.

If you have traveled (international or domestic) recently you should practice social distancing for 14 days. If you experience symptoms (including fever, cough, and shortness of breath) contact your healthcare provider to ask about testing for COVID-19.

Testing is becoming more available in Southern Utah and is ordered by a healthcare provider based on your symptoms and risk factors. CALL FIRST before going to a medical facility for testing. If you think you might have COVID-19 and want to know what to do next or are a healthcare provider with questions about testing; call the Utah COVID-19 Information Line at 1-800-456-7707. You can also access online guidance at intermountainhealthcare.org. Click the COVID-19 Symptom Checker on that page.

