Public health officials announce first COVID-19 case in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Southeast Utah Health Department announced the first positive COVID-19 test in Carbon County.

Public health officials identified the patient only as an adult male between the ages of 25 and 45 who is not a resident of Utah.

This case is the second positive case in Southeast Utah Health district which serves Grand, Emery and Carbon counties. The first reported case in the district was in Grand County.

The health department is working with the individual to identify people and places that were potentially exposed. If you are found to be at risk due to contact with this individual, you will be notified by the department. The patient and his known contacts will be asked to remain isolated at home and will remain under active monitoring until at least 14 days from symptom or completion of CDC protocol.

“This case highlights the need for each of us to stay home as much as possible and follow the directive of the Governor to “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” said Bradon Bradford, SEUHD Health Officer in a statement.