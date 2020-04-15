Provo communities join in social distancing-friendly Teddy Bear Hunt to occupy kids

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Several Provo communities are joining together to host a Teddy Bear Hunt to occupy children during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Provo School District.
The worldwide trend allows for social distancing while families go on walks in their neighborhood to search for bears in neighbors’ windows or yards. Several Utah communities and neighborhoods have taken part in similar teddy bear hunts.
“Participation is not necessary,” stated one of the community organizers. “But a fun way to spread cheer during this time of staying home and flattening the curve.”
Here’s how to participate:
- Place a stuffed bear in your window. Another animal will work if you don’t have a bear.
- Go for a drive or walk around the neighborhood
- Count the stuffed animals you find
Participants are encouraged to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #provobearhunt. Visit Provo City School District’s website for more information.
