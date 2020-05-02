Provo City to release “Proceed with Caution” recovery plan

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Following the state’s economic recovery plan, Utah Leads Together, The City of Provo has developed a safety-centric operational plan to gradually loosen restrictions, with the timeline driven by COVID-19 case data and recommendations from the Utah Department of Health.

On Monday, May 4, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, joined by Commissioner Nathan Ivie and Utah County Health Department Executive Director Ralph Clegg, will release Provo’s COVID-19 recovery plan titled “Proceed with Caution.” The phrase captures balance taken as Provo begins the process of cautiously opening the economy, while understanding that the risk of becoming infected with the virus still exists.

Mayor Kaufusi says “Traffic signs provide direction, signify danger, help us navigate unfamiliar territory and enable us to safety interact with each other—but only if the public voluntarily complies. “Likewise, our success at conquering COVID-19 requires the same level of public cooperation.”

In addition to providing a comprehensive guide of safety protocols for both citizens and businesses for the transition to the “Orange Risk Level,” Mayor Kaufusi plans to introduce a community-wide voluntary pledge program with a vinyl cling that can be displayed at all participating businesses, at homes or on cars, to show the shared commitment by all to keep our community safe and moving forward.

