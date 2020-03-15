Provo City Mayor releases coronavirus safety plan including closure of most public facilities

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- Provo City has a plan in place to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Utah County (as of March 14th), Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi has released a community safety plan.

Governor Herbert announced Thursday that mass gatherings should be limited to prevent the spread. He, along with local authorities made the following recommendations:

Mass gatherings should be limited to 100 people. That includes church gatherings, concerts and sporting events. But, not schools or places of work.

Those over 60 or with a compromised immune system should limit gatherings to 20 people.

If you are sick, stay home.

Workers are encouraged to telecommute where possible.

The Department of Health will monitor high-risk groups.

Mayor Kaufusi said Provo City will follow the recommendations and continue to take guidance from Utah’s Coronavirus Task Force in addition the following steps will be taken starting Monday, March 16 until March 30:

Provo’s Community Safety Plan

Social Distancing. Provo City is taking a far-reaching approach to ensure we are not continuing practices that would discourage our citizens from not taking the advice received from the Task Force to stay home, whenever possible, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All Provo Parks and Recreation Department facilities will be closed and all adult and youth sports and community classes suspended; outdoor parks and trails will be open for short-term family use, but no Provo Parks and Recreation group activities will be scheduled. Provo Parks and Recreation staff will be working on membership extensions and on program rescheduling or refunds. Facility Closures: Provo Recreation Center, Senior Center (including all programming, with the exception of lunch meal service and Meals on Wheels delivery), Provo Library at Academy Square, Peaks Ice Arena, Covey Center for the Arts, East Bay Golf Course and Provo Shooting Sports Park. All private and special events at Provo facilities are suspended. Provo Library at Academy Square. The library is closed until further notice. Some digital resources are available online at provolibrary.com. Staff will be available from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday-Friday to answer questions by phone at (801) 852-6661 and will answer questions through our online chat service at provolibrary.com. The library offers a number of digital resources available for free with your library card. If you have a library materials checked out, please keep them until after we re-open. No overdue fines will be charged for materials kept during this period.

. Provo City is taking a far-reaching approach to ensure we are not continuing practices that would discourage our citizens from not taking the advice received from the Task Force to stay home, whenever possible, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Customer Service Counters. All remain functional, but with added precautions, including social distancing, protective gear for employees, ongoing disinfection, added signage and encouragement of use of online services.

. All remain functional, but with added precautions, including social distancing, protective gear for employees, ongoing disinfection, added signage and encouragement of use of online services. All non-essential city meetings will be rescheduled.

Employee Staffing Considerations: Our goal is to keep as many full-time employees employed as possible, with seasonal employees being evaluated based on available work. More importantly, we are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our employees, including reviewing policies that allow for remote work. Our goal is to protect all of our employees and those with whom they interact. Vulnerable Populations. Offer opportunity to self-quarantine; Sick. All sick individuals are required to stay home and use available sick leave; Exposure Risk. Possible quarantine depending on determined level of risk, but allow special leave to be used; Part-time. Each department will decide based on evaluated circumstances. Some may be sent home without compensation and if work needs are identified, we plan to transfer employees; Child care responsibilities. Employees are counseled to use available leave, when needed, to care for children.

Public Safety Response Emergency Services. First responders are taking additional precautions when responding. Fire Stations are closed for tours and public visits and ride-alongs are temporarily restricted. Dispatch operators. If you call 911 or our non-emergency number (801) 852-6210, you will be asked some added preliminary questions to aid us in assessing the exposure risk for our responding personnel. This will assist in mitigating contamination which will keep our first responders available to continue to helping others in the weeks ahead. We encourage all community members to file certain police reports with our online reporting system at provopolice.com.



City and Emergency Information Resources:

City news e-blasts signup:provo.io/provocityemail

Emergency alert signup: alerts.utahcounty.gov

