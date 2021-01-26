Primary Children’s Hospital discusses severe complication from COVID-19 in kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Doctors at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital are treating several young patients with a severe complication from COVID-19.

The complication, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, is also known as MIS-C.

A pediatric cardiologist at Primary Children’s Hospital is co-leading the nation’s first longitudinal study to understand how MIS-C is affecting children long-term – and find the best way to detect and treat children with MIS-C.

MIS-C is a rare, extreme immune response to COVID-19, and can cause severe illness involving the heart, lungs, blood, kidneys, or brain. Children with MIS-C are hospitalized and often require intensive care. MIS-C also has disproportionately affected Black and Latinx children.

The illness can impact any number of organs and systems, the most common and concerning is the heart. It’s being compared to Kawasaki Disease and is now being treated in a similar way, with anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant drugs.

In late December, parents Andrew and Caitlin Maurer spoke with ABC4 about their 7-year-old daughter, Grace, who was hospitalized with MIS-C. Hear more about her story – and how you can help her family – here.

Primary Children’s Hospital will hold a Tuesday press conference to discuss the details of the five-year longitudinal study funded by the National, Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and co-led by Dr. Jane Newburger from Boston Children’s Hospital. A participating family will share their story of dealing with this serious condition as well.

