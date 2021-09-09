Primary Children’s Hospital discusses impacts of more COVID-19 patients

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some of Utah’s schools are dealing with a sharp spike in cases following the Labor Day Holiday and Primary Children’s Hospital is feeling the same impacts with less ICU beds and more patients.

Doctors are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine. Wednesday, the state reported over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 362 of which among school aged children. A nurse at Primary Children’s sheds some light on the challenges caring for younger COVID-19 patients.

“Help us out, as the health care team that is here to stand up and back people up on the worst days of their lives we have been overwhelmed before the pandemic with other respiratory illnesses and we are working hard to make sure we can provide the standard of care,” says Registered Nurse Jacob Ferrin.

As the more children are infected with COVID-19, Primary Children’s Hospital and several other hospitals are once again struggling to take care of patients. Doctors say, new information from the CDC shows vaccinated adults could help reduce child infections.

“Correlates the degree of adult vaccination with the amount of disease in children the states with the highest vaccination rates have not experienced this real surge in infection among children the states with the lowest amount of vaccination rates are ones where children have been particularly hard hit,” Pediatric Infectious Expert Andrew Pavia, M.D. explains.

According to the Utah Department of Health over 70% of Utahns 12 years and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials say the 12 to 18-year-old age group is the least vaccinated.

The common reminders, wear a mask if you are feeling sick and get tested and get a vaccine if you are eligible.