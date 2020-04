ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said in an email Saturday the Coral Princess ship is docking in Miami. The ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members has been in limbo for days awaiting permission to dock.As of Thursday, Kamali said seven passengers and five crew members had tested positive for the coronavirus.