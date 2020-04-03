Pregnant During a Pandemic: Some expecting mothers preparing to deliver alone

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As hospitals establish new visitor restrictions for their delivery rooms, expecting mothers are dealing with the possibility they may have to give birth without their significant other and loved ones by their side.

“Mentally, just not being able to celebrate with my husband and not have my mother in the room as a support system I think it’s just having to be strong and making it through what you have to during these trying times,” said Melissa Dallimore of Layton.

The 25-year-old mother-to-be is expecting her first child this summer. “My initial due date is July 8th,” she said. “So, I’m currently 26 weeks and a day. So, I am six months pregnant.”

Being pregnant during a pandemic is something, Dallimore never thought would be her reality.

“It’s definitely been scary in not knowing if I’m protecting my baby enough at my house, at the grocery stores in my day to day life to protect the baby normally, but now with a huge pandemic going on.”

Melissa says currently her husband is only allowed to attend her prenatal appoinments by FaceTime.

She shares what’s helping her stay strong.

“Knowing that they’re going to get a full life with my baby and just pushing through that birthing moment that would be hard, but definitely worth it in the end.”