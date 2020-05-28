Precautions for businesses reopening in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is considering moving the city from orange to yellow phase for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what it looks like to move from the orange phase to the yellow phase.

Many businesses are considering reopening with the change but have questions. Andrew Wittenberg from the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development joined Good Morning Utah to talk about some of the rule required with the reopening.

To learn more you can visit the Department of Economic Developlment’s website.

